Bakersfield Animal Care Center program allows people to spend time with dogs outside the shelter

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is hoping you or someone you know is willing to spend some time with their dogs and help them “ditch” the shelter for a few hours.

The shelter at 201 South Mount Vernon Avenue has started a program called Doggy Ditch Day.

How it works: If you have a free hour or two, you can pick up a dog and take it to a park, picnic or even your favorite outdoor coffee shop.

The goal is to give the dogs a little socialization and, hopefully, help them find a forever home.

“These dogs get to get out of the shelter for a couple hours, or longer, depending on your time commitment,” Executive Director at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center Julie Johnson said. “They get to get out, experience life outside the shelter, just have some fun.”

You can sign up to participate on the center’s Facebook page.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.