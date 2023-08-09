BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in need of short-term fosters to hold dogs that will be transported to rescues next month.

One group of dogs leaves for Washington State on Sept. 1 and 30 more dogs leave for Canada on Sept. 15.

All you have to do is provide the dogs a temporary place to stay, while they prepare for the lifesaving trip.

“It’s definitely a really good feeling for one to be able to be taking care of a dog and also know that you don’t have to keep it, you do know that they have a happy ending just around the corner,” Tara Nelson, a foster coordinator with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, said.

17’s Tami Mlcoch fostered one of the last dogs that went to Canada and she is living her best life there.

The shelter provides all the supplies you need.

If you’re interested, call or stop by the city shelter at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue.