BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June is National “Foster a Dog” Month, and it couldn’t come at a more crucial time for the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

The shelter is currently home to 250 dogs with only 175 kennels to house all of them. This means dogs are doubled up in kennels and in extremely close quarters.

To help alleviate overcrowding, the shelter is partnering with rescue groups to send some of those dogs, as many as possible, across the country. Fostering here at home will also help lighten that load.

“Fostering is one of the best options, because there’s no fees. We’ll pay for all the medical expenses, food, a kennel, whatever you need, we’ll provide for you,” CBACC Community Engagement Coordinator Nicole Gitzke said.

The shelter is urgently looking for foster homes for a group of dogs that will head to Canada later this month. The commitment is only a couple of weeks, and will let the dogs decompress before their big trip.

To learn more, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 832-7387.