BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in need of short-term fosters to begin their next transport to Canada.

The care center posted on its Facebook page, that the fosters will be needed through Jan. 20 and supplies and a bag of dog food will be provided.

To be a foster you need to be a Bakersfield local and bring your ID to fill out an application.

For more information contact the Bakersfield Animal Care Center’s foster coordinator.