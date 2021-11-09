Bakersfield Animal Care Center in desperate need of dog fosters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center announced on social media Tuesday that it is in desperate need of dog fosters and they may have to make “serious decisions” if they can’t find the help.

The shelter, located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., currently has more than 200 dogs and they are running out of space, according to the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The shelter provides all the supplies needed for those willing to foster.

“Even if it’s just for a week, that gives us a break,” the shelter pleaded in a Facebook post. “These dogs need to get out. A shelter is no place for any animal to live.”

Those interested in fostering can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387. The shelter will match you with a dog that best meets your needs.

Visit the Bakersfield Animal Care Center’s website for more information.