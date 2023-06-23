BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is giving away free dog anxiety vests ahead of 4th of July celebrations while supplies last.

Vests are running out quickly, but there are still M, XL and XXL sizes available.

According to BACC, if you have a nervous, anxious or timid dog and you are a resident of Bakersfield, you can receive free anxiety vests to help calm your dog’s nerves during the firework season. These vests will also come with any dogs adopted from the shelter.

It is important to acclimate your dog to a vest by putting it on during pleasant times so the dog will not associate it with unpleasant occurrences and therefore tolerate it better, according to BACC.

The BACC is also handing out free collars and $10 microchips.

The BACC will be posting more informative tips to prepare for the 4th of July celebrations on Facebook and Instagram.

BACC is located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. in Bakersfield. They will be open Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed the following Sunday and Monday.

If you have any questions, you can contact the animal center by calling 661-832-7387.