BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is close to reaching their goal of saving 5,000 dogs by the end of the year.

The care center is less than 500 dogs away from reaching their goal set at the beginning of the year, according to a social media post. With four days left in the year, staff are racing to see how much closer they can get.

All adoption fees are waived in efforts to find homes for the remaining dogs. If you have the opportunity to adopt or foster, head down to the care center located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue and help save a life.

You can also look for a furry friend to adopt or foster on their website.