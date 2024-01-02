BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center has released the total number of dogs saved in 2023 and celebrated a new shelter achievement in the process.

Although, BACC did not reach their initial goal of saving 5,000 dogs in 2023, the center beat their personal records. According to a social media post, BACC ended up saving 4,596 dogs, the most amount of dogs ever saved at the shelter.

The last adoption of the year was a foster that already had a forever home lined up and needed to go through the final steps to make it official, shelter officials said.

The shelter also shared their gratitude to members of the community who helped make the new adoption record a reality.