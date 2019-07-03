Bakersfield Animal Care Center asks for volunteers to help keep animals calm during Fourth of July fireworks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is asking for volunteers to help make sure animals there have a safe and happy Fourth of July too.

All the noise from legal (and illegal) fireworks celebrations frighten our furry friends and its no different for shelter animals already in kennels, so the shelter is asking for help to keep them calm.

Volunteers can sign up to spend time with the animals and keep them distracted and calm during the night.

If interested, you can call 661-832-7387, leave a clear message and a phone number and they’ll call you back.

The shelter’s Fourth of July “party with the Pups” is from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on July 4.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is located at 201 South Mount Vernon Avenue.