Bakersfield Angels host drive-through celebration for foster kids going back to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local angels are giving blessings to foster kids going back-to-school.

The winged saints are none other than, Bakersfield Angels, a non profit focused on giving normalcy to foster children.

Bakersfield Angels hosted a drive-through event called “Every Sole Matters”. The organization treated foster children and families in both their programs and waitlists to a special back-to-school celebration.

“These kids in foster care lack normalcy just like the everyday experience that our kids have going back-to-school and so it lets them pick out their very own pair of shoes,” Allison McClain the Executive Director of Bakersfield Angels said. “You know, the cool shoes that everyone else is wearing and just experience life the way other kidos do.”

200 children were given new Vans sneakers, all of which were custom selected by the families, so the kids could get their favorite.

The children also got books, girl scout cookies and even a sweet treat for a hot summer day.

“Woa… Spider Man,” Duke Kelsey a four-year-old adopted son said. “My ice cream is good”.

The county’s department of Human Services says there are more than 2,000 children in the foster care system every year in our community.

Bakersfield Angels is a local chapter for a national non-profit supporting children in foster care by building a caring community around them.

“We want these kids to grow up being seen and valued and feeling important and that’s just a normal part of growing up,” McClain said.

Bakersfield Angels also hosted a very successful Christmas drive-through event last year.

They expect to host even more fun celebrations for foster youth and families in Kern County as they near their one-year birthday.

