Bakersfield and Kern fire departments could merge as chiefs prepare to talk about new agreement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some big ideas, including merging the two fire departments, could mean major changes to our local fire departments as the city and county fire chiefs prepare to meet and review an outdated contract.

It can be difficult to assign a department to an emergency, since the boundaries between the city and county are convoluted. That’s why the two departments created a joint powers agreement in 1980 that allows both agencies to effectively respond to a call for help.

“It’s an effective way to cut costs to the taxpayers,” said Bill Ballard, Deputy Chief for the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The contract is supposed to be revised every five years but hasn’t been touched since Sept. 2005. A lot has changed since then. Both fire chiefs say they’re ready to make changes to the agreement.

“This is something that should have been accomplished years ago,” Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza said. “I think certain issues have been looked at in the past but along the way it’s been stifled.”

One of the ideas from Kern County Fire Chief David Witt is to merge the two departments.

“We have multiple deputy chiefs. We have two fire chiefs. We have some commonalities and maybe we would be more efficient,” Witt said. “Maybe we need to look at the commonalities we have and really doing what’s right for the community.”

The possibility of opening the agreement comes as the county fire department faces a budget crisis. Chief Witt, who took the helm of the department in 2019, has been tasked with the difficult job of taking years of money woes and providing an exceptional level of service.

Witt says he’s in active negotiations with other cities in the county to pay more for fire services. In total, it’s an additional $10 million.

“They’ve had a good deal,” Witt said. “They’ve had a great deal but we can’t go forward the way we are and we’re going to have to make some hard decisions.”

Witt hasn’t shied away from making tough decisions and says he’s willing to think outside the box, including merging the two departments. That would mean less overlap for both agencies.

Meantime, the Bakersfield Fire Department is looking to improve its service. The department, rated one of the best in the nation, is growing and buying state of the art equipment.

While the BFD covers the metro part of Bakersfield well, reports show it struggles to provide adequate service to the outer-areas as the city expands. There are already 14 stations but the report shows the department needs up to 11 more. Seven are already planned.

That’s why the BFD wants Station 65 in Rosedale. The KCFD runs it now and even sent an engine from the station to fight some of the recent wildfires up and down the state.

City officials say they will provide more equipment and staff for that area, which includes the Northwest Promenade.

“That is what the citizens of Bakersfield should be concerned about,” Ballard said. “Will that apparatus be there? Will those emergency services be there? We can say we can do a better job…we can staff it more with less.”

Four of five people who live in that service area are paying city taxes, including the extra money from Measure N.

Witt says losing Station 65 would hurt his budget.

“The revenue generated there is tremendous so it would definitely hamper our department as a whole,” said Witt.

The talks between the two fire chiefs have not officially started. Witt says he hopes to open the JPA after the beginning of the year when he’s closer to finishing his negotiations with other cities in Kern and other surrounding counties. Galagaza says talks could happen before then.