Bakersfield American Indian Health Project hosting free drive-thru health event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield American Indian Health Project is hosting a drive-thru health event at the Elks Lodge parking lot on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is only a drive-thru event, no walk-ups will be accepted, according to the organizers. Free lunch will be also be offered. The lunch includes one tri-tip sandwich, cookie, chips and a water bottle.

The Bakersfield American Indian Health Project is a healthcare outreach and referral center that serves Native Americans in Kern County.

The project will be giving away these supplies and providing these services:

Free thermo-insulated grocery bags

Free Narcan/Naloxone training by Bakersfield Recovery Services

Free opioid overdose rescue kit

Free first aid kit and thermometer

Free dental hygiene kit

Bakersfield Resource Directory and Wellness informational pamphlets

The Elks Lodge is located on 1616 30th St., across the street from the project’s building.

For more information on the event, you can contact the Bakersfield American Indian Health Project

at 661-327-4030.