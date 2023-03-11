BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Amazing Race will be holding its ninth edition in downtown Bakersfield.

According to organizers, the event will be a scavenger hunt open to all residents and contestants will navigate through downtown to solve clues in pursuit of a grand cash prize, as well as best costume and best social media photo.

The Bakersfield Amazing Race will take place on March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wall Street Alley in downtown Bakersfield, according to the Stewards Foundation, the event organizers.

Interested persons can register now until March 24 for $50 per person by visiting @bakersfieldamazingrace on Facebook and Instagram, and students can buy tickets for $20 with a valid student ID.