BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s most often spread by sexual activity and once you get it, you have it until death.

A situation Audrey Chavez with the Bakersfield AIDS Project, experienced in her life.

“In 1992, December 7th, my brother, Ricky R. Montoya passed away from AIDS. That was the eye-opener to this particular disease and it’s devastating effect on families worldwide,” said Chavez.

Audrey Chavez founded the Bakersfield AIDS Project more than three decades ago. The organization aims to promote AIDS awareness, prevention and resources but most importantly, the organization shows the humanity behind the numbers.

“It’s about those passed,” said Chavez. “Those living with AIDS and about the future. Truly getting to zero because those services truly keep our families intact and healthy.”

Services weren’t around to save the lives of two brothers who died seven years apart from AIDS. Phillip Castro says his uncles deaths inspired him to help others shatter the stigma.

“It could have been a different story for our family and we definitely want to get the word out about the prevention, the treatment and education,” said Castro.

Kern County Public Health counted 189 HIV positive results in their report for 2021; the highest number on record at the time.

Patrick Salazar with the Kern County Public Health Department says, “Now, in 2022 we saw 200 new cases of HIV. So, it is still continuing to increase.”

Kern Public Health and Clinica Sierra Vista joined forces at the Liberty Bell Friday, offering a plethora of services including free HIV testing. An opportunity Sam Alonso jumped on.

“I saw the booth so I figured I’d go and get tested,” said Alonso, who mentioned it didn’t hurt during the finger prick portion of the test.

Since Dec. 1, 1988, World AIDS Day has been saving lives. Now, 35 years later, AIDS isn’t a death sentence. Nurse Practitioner, Ashton Chase with Clinica Sierra Vista says, “Living with HIV now is just like living with hypertension and diabetes. Once we get to undetectable levels of HIV, it is un-transmittable which means people are living long lives with HIV.”

For more information on AIDS services click here, or here.