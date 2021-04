BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Diane Byrne, Jane Parrent and Cheryle Holsonbake, known as the Bakersfield 3 moms, joined 17 News at Sunrise to reflect on the past three years searching for answers.

It was March 23, 2018, when 35-year-old Micah Holsonbake was last seen in northeast Bakersfield. Then April 8th, James Kulstad, 38, was shot and killed as he was leaving a home in southwest Bakersfield. A few weeks later, April 25th, 20-year-old Baylee Despot went missing.