Bakersfield 3 Charity donates sonar system to KCSO to assist in search and rescue missions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield 3 Charity is donating a sonar scanning system to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for use during search and rescue missions.

The donation of the $17,000 system created by JW Fishers Manufacturing Inc. was approved by the Kern County Board of Supervisors during its morning meeting today. KCSO said the system will be used for scanning the bottom of bodies of water in Kern County.

The charity said the hope is that the system will help locate people who have gone missing.

“Our community has been plagued with the dubious distinction of having the most murders, per capita, in the state,” the organization said in a statement. “With a strong working partnership with leaders, our community and law enforcement, it’s our belief that we are making progress together and we can continue to reach new milestones in the fight for a safer community.”

The system was paid for using donations from private individuals as well as businesses as part of a fundraising effort.

Supervisor Leticia Perez thanked the Bakersfield 3 Charity for the donation in a letter sent to the organization today as well as during this morning’s board meeting.

“Your donation exemplifies Bakersfield 3 Charity’s commitment to the citizens and visitors of Kern County,” she said. “We are thankful for your generosity and supporting the search and rescue mission of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

An unveiling ceremony of the new system is planned for next week, according to the charity.