Bakersfield 3 charity donates $25K to Secret Witness program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Bakersfield 3 charity has donated over $25,000 to the Kern Secret Witness program.

The charity is headed by the mothers of the Bakersfield 3 — three people who were killed or went missing within weeks of each other in 2018.

The Secret Witness program provides awards to those who can help provide information leading to the arrest of suspects of violent crimes.

“It means the world to us to be able to help other families,” mother of James Kulstad, Dianne Byrne said. “As we all know from personal experience, it gives the family hope that there’s one more tool, and it gives law enforcement another tool to work with. And Secret Witness does work.”

Anyone with information on an unsolved crime can anonymously contact the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.