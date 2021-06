BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Baja Fresh’s downtown location is permanently closing after today.

Management at the Baja Fresh Mexican Grill located at 1201 24th St. has confirmed with 17 News that the restaurant will be permanently closed after 2 p.m. today. Management did not provide any details about why the restaurant is closing.

Baja Fresh still operates a Bakersfield restaurant at The Marketplace, located at 9000 Ming Ave., under different owners.