BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains and Senator Melissa Hurtado announced plans to present a giant check of $5 million for the City of Wasco on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held on Nov. 2, at the Wasco City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m.

The funding secured by legislators will be greatly used to support law enforcement activity in the area, according to Bains. “I am so proud to support Wasco’s efforts to establish its own police department,” said Bains. “This investment will improve response times and enhance public safety with a dedicated police force sworn to protect and serve the City of Wasco.”

Wasco city officials and law enforcement will be at the City Hall building for the celebration of progress with Bains and Hurtado. “We are excited to celebrate alongside our partners with the City of Wasco, the Wasco Police Services Department and Kern County Sheriffs,” said Hurtado.