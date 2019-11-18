Bags of Quest beef cat food recalled due to salmonella

A Utah company is recalling one of its frozen cat food products.

Go Raw, LLC said two-pound bags of the Quest beef cat food are being recalled after samples of the food were tested positive for salmonella, which can harm cats that eat the products. Owners are also at risk if they haven’t washed their hands after giving their pets the food.

Anyone who has purchased the cat food are urged to return them to where they bought them for a refund.

Self-Serve Pet Spa locations have typically sold the cat food, but the business said it is not currently selling it due to the recall.