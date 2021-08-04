Bags of Love Foundation hosting drive-in movie night on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bags of Love Foundation is hosting a drive-in movie event on Saturday to raise money for childhood cancer patients.

The foundation will be screening Disney’s “Monster’s Inc.” at Sam Lynn Ballpark. Parking opens at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 8:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand at the event.

Tickets are $10 per person and $20 for VIP parking per person.

The foundation creates gift bags for cancer patients, provides scholarships to those affected by cancer, and gives tickets to cancer patients and their families to attend concerts and sporting events.

You can purchase tickets at bagsoflovefoundation.com.