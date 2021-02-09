Bags of Love Foundation hosting drive-in movie

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bags of Love Foundation is hosting a Valentine drive-in movie event this weekend.

“The Fault In Our Stars” will be shown Saturday at Sam Lynn Ballpark. Doors open at 6 p.m., the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, or you can upgrade to VIP parking for $20 per person.

The foundation creates gift bags for cancer patients, provides scholarships to those affected by cancer, and gives tickets to cancer patients and their families to attend concerts and sporting events.

For more information, go to bagsoflovefoundation.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News