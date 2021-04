MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) -- A McFarland High School teacher who was arrested earlier this week is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl while attending a wedding, court documents say.

Miguel Angel Martinez, 32, walked up behind the child and put his hands on her chest, according to documents filed by sheriff's investigators. He placed his lips on her neck and behind her ear, the documents say. The girl told detectives she thought about screaming but didn't because she was too scared.