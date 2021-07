LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of Lamont and Weedpatch children will receive backpacks and school supplies Thursday during the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce’s annual Back to School Giveaway.

Students will be able to choose a backpack and notebooks, pens, pencils, paper, binders and more, according to a news release from the chamber.

The event will begin 5:30 p.m. at the David Head Center at 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont. It ends when backpacks are gone.