Backpack giveaways in Kern County

With the beginning of the school year kicking off around Kern County, there are several backpack giveaways happening this weekend for those who need help.

• 10th Ready Set Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair

Thursday, August 8, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 P St.

The Kern County Department of Child Support Services is hosting the free community event for fun family activities and other giveaways.Attendees can expect to find useful resources and information for education, immunizations, nutrition, medical, dental, counseling, services for the disabled, veteran services, and more. There are educational and healthy activities for children and adults, as well as free backpacks with school supplies (while supplies last) for school age children in attendance.

• Telemundo backpack giveaway

Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tacos La Villa, 1400 Union Ave.

• 2nd annual Shoe Giveaway

Americana and Ruth Escobar Foundation

Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Williams Elementary School, 1201 Williams St.

Americana and Ruth Escobar Foundation are teaming up to help local kids get ready to go back to school. The giveaway includes shoes for more than 500 kids age 4 to 17, T-shirts, haircuts, and prizes. The event includes music and various guest speakers. If you have any questions, you can contact Ruth Escobar at 661-631-2420.

• Backpack Giveaway to celebrate the legacy of Jose Arredondo

Saturday, August 10, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Motors Acura, 4625 Wible Road

Family, and friends of Arredondo will be handing out backpack for students for back to school. There will be a drive-thru for the backpack. Family says this is a tirbute to Arredondo’s legacy, who in life franted scholarships and offered motivational talks to young students.

Are you hosting a backpack giveaway and want to be added to our list? Please email the information to 17News@kget.com or you can call our newsroom at 661-283-1717.