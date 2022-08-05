BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health is to host a Back-to-School Vaccination Clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

According to public health, the clinic dates are from Aug. 8 through 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 15 through 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon.

It is encouraged to make an appointment by calling 661-321-3000 and walk-ins are to be accepted on a limited basis, according to public health.

At the vaccination clinic public health is to accept Kern Family Health Care, Health Net, cash, checks, most private insurances, credit cards and Medi-Cal, according to public health.

Click this link to learn about the vaccination requirements.