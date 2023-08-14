BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Children are getting ready to go back to school this week and parents are taking back-to-school pictures. A new thing has sparked social media over the past few years– tailored back to school signs.

Something that seems so harmless can cause an immense amount of damage. The crafty back to school signs where you fill out the information regarding your child’s school, school teacher, grade level, even the picture setting with your home address in the background, perhaps even a school sign can all be information people can use to target your child.

“Personal information is exactly that. It’s personal. Just because you’re saying in your head, ‘I have a private account, only my friends and family follow me’– that doesn’t mean that someone can’t screen cap it and share it. You never know who is on your social media, who they share access to their social media with what their intentions are” says Lori Mesa, the Public Information Officer at Kern County Sheriff’s Department.

It doesn’t mean you have to refrain from taking the pictures altogether.

KCSO Crime Prevention Coordinator Elvie Martinez says to make the sign very generic.

Be wary of posting your child in sports too, as you could be displaying where your child attends school through their sports gear, and never post when you’re in the same location as the photo.

“Make sure that you wait until you’re home to do any tagging. You don’t ever want to tell someone where you’re at and when you’re going to be there” says Mesa.

If you are going to post geotagged photos, be sure to remove your child’s age, your child’s teacher, as well as the school your child goes to.