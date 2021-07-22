Back-to-school giveaways happening around Kern County

(KGET) — The new school year is fast approaching, and several local organizations are doing their part to ensure kids have what they need when they head back to the classroom.

Giveaways

Thursday, July 22

The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce will be giving away backpacks and school supplies beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the David Head Center at 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont.

Friday, Aug. 6

Blessing Corner

The Blessing Corner will host its Annual Back2School Fun Day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with free haircut vouchers, dental hygiene kits, household cleaning items, immunizations and a new backpack with school supplies. Blessing Corner Ministries is located at 101 Union Ave., at the corner of 1st and V streets.

Stay Focused Ministries

Stay Focused Ministries will be handing out free backpacks with school supplies from 1-5 p.m. at the Stay Focused Ministries office at 1225 California Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Stay Focused Ministries will be handing out free backpacks with school supplies from 9 a.m. to noon at Stay Focused Ministries and St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 1401 E. Brundage Ln.

Monday, Aug. 9

PG&E partnered with the Bakersfield City School District to provide around 400 backpacks and school supplies to students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

Friday, Aug. 13

Feed It Forward is holding a backpack giveaway from 6-8 p.m. at Jefferson Park, located at 801 Bernard St.

Backpacks and school supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will also be free food, music and games.

Saturday, Aug. 14

A drive-thru “Back to School Fair” will be hosted by Dignity Health’s Learning and Outreach Centers with free backpacks and school supplies.

The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dignity Health Outreach Center at 1102 S. Robinson St.

Let us know if you’re having a back-to-school event and want to be added to this list. Email our newsroom at 17news@kget.com.