BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano is partnering with the United Way of Kern County and Adventist Health for a back-to-school giveaway on Sunday, according to a news release from the City of Delano.

The city says the giveaway will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the 11th Community Center in Delano.

Free notebooks, pencils and books will be provided as well as free COVID-19 tests, according to the city.