BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A free back to school drive-up event is scheduled for Aug. 7 at The Blessing Corner.

Filled backpacks, dental kits, immunizations and food and snacks will be offered at the event, according to a news release. Face coverings are required to attend, and school-age children must be present to receive supplies.

The Blessing Corner is located at 101 Union Ave.