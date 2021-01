BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Three fires that broke out at homes in close proximity to one another Saturday evening are being investigated for arson, Bakersfield Fire Department officials said.

All the fires were under control and no injuries were reported, Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Walkley said. The fires were at homes within a few blocks of one another, and the timeframe for the reported fires -- less than 30 minutes apart -- was suspicious enough to believe the fires could all be related, Walkley said. It's still unclear how the fires may have been started.