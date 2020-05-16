Local escape room, Puzzle Effect, reopens for business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Reopening businesses doesn’t just mean restaurants and retailers, but also fun activities. Puzzle Effect Bakersfield an “escape room” announced they will reopen their business starting May 16.

An escape room is where a group of people team up and enter a room to solve a puzzle to escape out of the locked room. Puzzle Effect made changes to help reduce unnecessary contact with others.

They are reducing the number of available games per day to avoid crossing paths with other groups that’s not yours. They are minimizing the amount of props used for the games to reduce the amount of unnecessary contact of objects. They’re also asking people to wear a mask throughout the time inside the building.