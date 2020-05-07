After 2 days of dining room service, Moo Creamery, Mossman’s scale back to takeout only

Customers wait for their to-go orders at Moo Creamery Wednesday night. The restaurant was banned from serving dining-in customers earlier in the day.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jessica Pounds bears the Kern County Public Health Department no grudges.

“I think they want us to get back to work as much as we want to get back to the work,” the owner of Moo Creamery said Wednesday of her phone call earlier in the day from a representative of the county agency. “But they had to do what they had to do.”

And so, after two days of unauthorized liberation from the constraints of the state-mandated, county-enforced shutdown order, Moo Creamery returned to takeout-only status.

The county agency, acting on directives intended to blunt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, did not threaten Moo with fines or any other punitive measures, Pounds said. “They were perfectly nice.”

Mossman’s, which was also accepting walk-in customers earlier this week, closed after hearing Moo had been directed to shut its dining room.

“We heard that they said they were going to Mossman’s next,” owner Rick Mossman told KGET. “We cannot shut down completely. We voluntarily closed our in-house dining.

“Also, we heard that the governor’s announcement in a day or two will still not open restaurants for inside dining.”

Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health, said the agency did not make in-person visits to restaurants reported to have strayed from the guidelines.

“We continue to provide education and awareness of the governor’s orders to any businesses who become non-compliant,” she told KGET. “It is our hope that our education will encourage the business to comply.”