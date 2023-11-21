BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are in the giving spirit this Thanksgiving, the Bakersfield Animal Care Center is asking for donations of bedding, blankets and towels to keep the dogs warm during the cold winter months.

Organizers say the floors at the shelter are concrete, and there aren’t enough raised beds to keep the animals comfortable and off the ground.

The blankets donated can be used or new, according to BACC. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, which is located at 201 S Mount Vernon Ave. during normal business hours.

Pet adoption fees are also waived through the end of the year. For more information, visit BACC’s website.