BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Animal Control will be hosting a “low-cost,” drive-thru-style dog vaccination clinic open to the public on Saturday.

The clinic will be held at Beale Park, 500 Oleander Street from 9 a.m. to noon. BPD advises to arrive slightly before noon due to time constraints.

Vaccinations and licenses for dogs living within Bakersfield city limits will be available.

Rabies vaccines can be given to puppies as young as 3 months of age as well as adult dogs. A dog license must be purchased in conjunction with the rabies vaccine.

The DAPP vaccines are for puppies needing to begin their vaccination series or adult dogs needing an annual booster.

The Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine is usually required for admittance into boarding and grooming facilities and recommended for dog park usage.

Attendees should remain in their cars with their pets.

If you do not have a car, you will be given an appointment time to return to the clinic with your dog.

For more information, please contact the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or look us up on the web.