Baby who fell out of window is in critical condition, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A baby who fell out of a window early Thursday in downtown Bakersfield is in critical condition with “extremely life-threatening injuries,” police said Friday morning.

Officers said the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe Apartments on Union Avenue near 8th Street. A call had come in that a baby had fallen out of a window at one of the units, and officers arrived to find a child hurt at the scene.

There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

