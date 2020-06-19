Baby who fell out of window is in critical condition, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A baby who fell out of a window early Thursday in downtown Bakersfield is in critical condition with “extremely life-threatening injuries,” police said Friday morning.

Officers said the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe Apartments on Union Avenue near 8th Street. A call had come in that a baby had fallen out of a window at one of the units, and officers arrived to find a child hurt at the scene.

There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing, police said.