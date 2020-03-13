Breaking News
‘Baby Shark Live’ performance postponed due to coronavirus

The April 8 performance of “Baby Shark Live!” has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center confirmed this morning.

The venue said the performance will be scheduled for a later date in the near future. Ticketholders are encouraged to keep their current tickets, which will be valid for the rescheduled performance. Refunds will also be offered at point-of-purchase.

“The health and well-being of our audience is our top priority,” said Stephen Shaw, the tour’s producer. “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines provided by public health officials. Baby Shark Live! will return soon to entertain fans with this one-of-a-kind family musical experience.”

