New concert experience Baby Shark Live! Is coming to Bakersfield next spring.

The event will be held on April 6 at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave. The performance is based on a dance and hit song by Pinkfong about a family of sharks that is the fifth-most viewed video on YouTube with more than 3.8 billion views.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They are $35 to $55 a person and will be available at axs.com.