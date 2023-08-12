BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer who helped deliver a baby in July recently paid a visit to his new “extended family”, according to a CHP social media post.

CHP Officer Pence of Buttonwillow, along with Officers Johnson and Krahn, responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor on Highway 119 west of Highway 43 near the Kern County Raceway Park on July 12, where they assisted a mother in delivering a baby girl at 7:32 a.m.

Nearly a month later, Officer Pence paid a visit to the same baby he delivered, Daleyza, according to a social media post from CHP.

Officer Pence with Daleyza, photo courtesy of CHP Buttonwillow.

“Say hello to Daleyza! Mom, baby, and family are doing great,” the post read.