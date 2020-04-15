UPDATE: Baby of pregnant woman killed on Monday has died after being taken off life support

UPDATE: Baby Josiah Adrian Rivera died at 2:51 p.m. after being taken off life support earlier today, family said.

“Our family gained another angel today when precious Josiah joined his mommy in heaven this afternoon,” the family said. “We are all still in shock over the loss of our beautiful Audrey in such a horrific manner and ask that you please keep her surviving children in prayers as well as the rest of our family.”

The baby of a woman who was shot and killed by her boyfriend on Monday night is not expected to live, according to family.

While doctors have attempted to save baby Josiah’s life, the family of 34-year-old Audreyanna Rivera said the baby was taken off of life support today at Valley Children’s in Madera after doctors said he had no chance of survival outside of life support.

Josiah is expected to die later today, according to family.

Rivera was 39 weeks pregnant when she was allegedly killed by Javier Vidal in the 7800 block of Florence Street. He was killed following a standoff with law enforcement.