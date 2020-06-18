Baby injured after falling out of apartment window

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A baby was hurt after reportedly falling out of a window in downtown Bakersfield early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe Apartments on Union Avenue near 8th Street. Officers say a call came in that a baby had fallen out of a window at one of the units. When officers arrived, they found a young child hurt at the scene.

The extent of that baby’s injuries are not known at this time. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.