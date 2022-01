BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield welcomed its first baby of the new year Saturday morning.

Mikael Aziel Anaya was born at the hospital at 2:05 a.m., officials said. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Mikael Aziel Anaya born at Adventist Health Bakersfield at 2:05 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. / Photo: Adventist Health Bakersfield

Anaya family / Photo: Adventist Health Bakersfield

Little Mikael was not the first birth in 2022, however. Baby Asaiah was born just after midnight at Memorial Hospital.