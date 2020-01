BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of two babies born at 25 weeks says the girls are making great progress.

Last week, 17 News reported about the babies — Gloria and Maya — needing blood donations with dozens responding to help.

Thanks to the community’s generosity, both girls are growing and now weigh two pounds.

The girls’ mother says she’s grateful to all who have given her newborns a fighting chance.

She started a GoFundMe account to help pay for their medical bills.

You can donate at this link.