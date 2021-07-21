Babe Ruth All-Star team Bakersfield Waves raising money for trip to World Series

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local 16-18U Babe Ruth All-Star team Bakersfield Waves is raising money to help send players to the upcoming World Series.

Team manager Jacob Brum said the Waves secured a spot in the Babe Ruth World Series taking place July 29 through Aug. 7 in Alabama, but that the team needs to raise money because expenses aren’t being fully covered this time by the organization.

Due to COVID-19 and other factors, Brum said the Babe Ruth League is only providing a flat rate for traveling expenses that won’t cover room and board.

To help raise money to pay for the trip, the team is planning to hold two fundraisers, the first of which is taking place on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at 13130 Appaloosa Ave. A pulled pork or chopped brisket sandwich with a side of chili beans will be available for pickup at $15 per plate.

The team also has a GoFundMe account where people can donate.

“With it being very short notice, our hopes are to be able to raise the money so we can give these fine young men this special opportunity and make memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” Brum said.