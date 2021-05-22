Baba’s is ready to shake up the Bakersfield hot chicken scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is home to several Nashville Style Hot Chicken restaurants, but there’s something unique about new eatery Baba’s Hot Chicken. Baba’s officially opens their doors this weekend, and 17’s Sierra Murdock went inside to get the scoop on everything hot.

Baba’s Bakersfield is the fourth installment of this hot chicken chain with locations in Southern California. Coupling inspiration from the originators of hot chicken in Nashville, with owner Mike Hemood’s middle eastern background, Baba’s aims to bring a new take on the dish to Bakersfield.

28-year-old Hemood said he didn’t attend culinary school but rather learned how to cook from watching his parents in the kitchen as a child, he stated “I just kind of always hovered over them, and they never really measured anything, they never really followed the recipe, they just knew exactly what to put in there.”

Guests are able to order their Baba’s chicken at four different heat levels ranging from mild to extreme. The extreme spice ranks about 2 million on the Scoville heat scale, which is around the same as standard pepper sprays.

If you want something outside of the box, Baba’s has a secret menu for creative thinkers. Order the “Cheesy Baba” and you will have your hot chicken sandwiched between two grilled cheeses.

If you’re a hot and spicy thrill seeker, or simply want a flavorful fried chicken sandwich, Baba’s has something for you.