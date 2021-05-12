Baba’s Hot Chicken opening Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Baba’s Hot Chicken, a Nashville hot chicken eatery, is opening its first location in Bakersfield this month.

The restaurant announced it is holding a grand opening on May 22 at 11 a.m. They say the first 100 customers will receive a free sandwich. Other menu items include chicken tenders, “loaded” fries, grilled cheese and fried pickles

Baba’s opened its first location in Riverside and has since opened more locations in Costa Mesa and San Diego. A sign on the new Bakersfield storefront says they’re hiring for positions.

The restaurant is located at 5625 California Ave. Suite 200 near the Aldi supermarket and next to a soon-to-open Randy’s Donuts.