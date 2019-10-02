B-17 plane involved in fatal crash made tour stop in Bakersfield earlier this year

A B-17 plane that crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning had made a stop in Bakersfield earlier this year.

Curtis Noble with the Golden Age Flight Museum has confirmed that the B-17 is the same plane that came to Bakersfield in April as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour. Noble said the plane was one of the few remaining World War II-era B-17s around.

At least five people were killed and several were injured in the crash in Hartford, Connecticut. Hartford Hospital said they have three critically ill or injured people, two who were moderately injured and another that had minimal injuries.

Hartford officials said the aircraft took off at the airport at around 9:54 a.m. Around five minutes into the flight, there was some type of problem causing the plane stop gaining altitude. The plane then attempted to return to the runway but lost control on touchdown and struck a de-icing facility.