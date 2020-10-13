Axcess Financial to close Ming Avenue location in December

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Axcess Financial will be closing its location on Ming Avenue in December. As a result, the company will lay off all employees as part of a shutdown of stores throughout the state, according to a WARN letter submitted to the county on Oct. 12.

On Dec. 5 all employees will be placed on paid leave until Dec. 11, where they will be terminated and separated from their positions, according to the WARN letter. The closure will affect a total of five employees.

It is anticipated that these layoffs will be permanent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News