Axcess Financial to close Ming Avenue location in December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Axcess Financial will be closing its location on Ming Avenue in December. As a result, the company will lay off all employees as part of a shutdown of stores throughout the state, according to a WARN letter submitted to the county on Oct. 12.

On Dec. 5 all employees will be placed on paid leave until Dec. 11, where they will be terminated and separated from their positions, according to the WARN letter. The closure will affect a total of five employees.

It is anticipated that these layoffs will be permanent.