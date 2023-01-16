BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The marchers met at Lowell Park and with the champion of voting rights and desegregation leading the way and urging them to turn the other cheek to the intimidation and threats they were sure to receive, they walked west.

They walked toward Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be speaking to a sold-out house that night – Feb. 25, 1960.

Led by Reverend King they marched down 4th Street to Chester Avenue, the city’s main drag, where they turned north, toward downtown.

That’s where the trouble started.

From about 4th Street to 7th Street, as they marched toward California Avenue, the marchers were showered with debris – bricks, bottles, all sorts of trash.

The Reverend Ralph Anthony was a few weeks shy of his 20th birthday and he was there.

“It was historical, it was exciting, and it was dangerous,” he said in a 2022 interview. “But those of us that were keeping up with developments and (being) part of change, we welcomed him here and we didn’t mind putting our lives on the line for the truth.”

Eight years later, King was still aware of the civil rights struggles taking place in Kern County. When in February and March of 1968, farm labor leader Cesar Chavez embarked on a 25-day fast to underscore his commitment to nonviolence, King – who had communicated occasionally with Chavez for several years – telegrammed his support.

“I am deeply moved by your courage in fasting as your personal sacrifice for justice through nonviolence,” King began.

“The plight of your people and ours is so grave that we desperately need the inspiring example and effective leadership you have given,” King concluded.

A month later, King was murdered in Memphis.

All these years later, America still celebrates his legacy – the truths he lived for and died for.

On that day in 1960, the marchers continued to Bakersfield High School, a theater so packed some could barely wedge themselves through the front doors.

Though the march ended here, the mission did not, as the African American and Latino communities of Kern County can attest.