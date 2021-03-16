Award-winning chef now feeds hundreds in Bakersfield with free meals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – She was a personal chef for professional athletes like Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Paul. Now, Ora Frink is using her skills to feed hundreds in Southeast Bakersfield. Frink has followed her passion for cooking since she was a kid.

“When I was 8 years old, I cooked my first roast with carrots and potatoes,” Frink said. “And I just based it off of my instinct and what I saw my mom do. And when she said it had good flavor, I knew I was on the right path.”

She says her mom inspired her to use that passion for the greater good.

“If she saw you on the street and you were hungry, she would go inside the house and cook for them,” Frink said.

A few years later, Frink helped found the MLK CommUNITY Initiative, dedicated to bettering economic conditions in East Bakersfield. In 2020, the organization served a million pounds of food to those in need.

“Homelessness here in Bakersfield is very intense,” Frink said. “They have no place to prepare meals, and then some seniors they have no way of getting out, shopping, and preparing meals for themselves.”

Through this Initiative, Frink makes almost a thousand hot meals every month to give to homeless people, seniors, veterans, and struggling families.

“She’s such a beautiful soul. just a wonderful, giving, caring person,” said Charlene Hill, a volunteer. “She really likes what she does, she really cares about it. She really likes giving back to her community and giving back to her people.”

Many volunteers have worked with her for over a year. They say not only is she feeding the masses, but she’s cooking them tasty meals.

“She whips up magic with it and makes a delicious dish,” said Holly Gerstung, a volunteer. “So it’s rewarding for us volunteers when we hand that out, we know like – this is good this is made with love. this is a heartfelt warm meal that touches the soul too, not just your stomach.”

The MLK Community Initiative will have a hot meal giveaway on March 24th at 1624 Virginia Avenue.